Pharmacologic agents, herbal and dietary supplements in the alleviation of electroconvulsive therapy induced cognitive disorder: A review of clinical studies

Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) remains the most effective treatment for a range of psychiatric disorders. However, its use has been limited by concerns regarding cognitive impairments. These cognitive effects usually disappear within days to weeks after doing ECT. Although technical strategies such as a preference for unilateral over bilateral ECT and low dose over high dose stimulation decrease these cognitive impairments, efforts to find a pharmacological agent, herbal or dietary supplements to alleviate or prevent the cognitive effects of ECT have largely done in previous studies. Electronic bibliographic databases were searched for any clinical studies, which evaluated the use of any medication, herbal, or dietary supplements in the alleviation or reduction of ECT induced cognitive disorders up to February 2021. 44 clinical trials, reviews and meta-analysis met our criteria and were included in the present review. Although Acetylcholinesterase inhibitors (Ache-I), memantine, liothyronine and some herbal medicine have shown efficacy and safety in outcomes in different clinical trials, further double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials with large sample size need to be conducted