Intrathecal trastuzumab preparation for leptomeningeal carcinomatosis secondary to distal esophageal adenocarcinom

Intrathecal trastuzumab was formulated for a patient with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis secondary to esophageal adenocarcinoma. The literature review of prior experiences using intrathecal trastuzumab revealed that in most cases it has been used in patients with breast cancer. There is no evidence of use for esophageal carcinoma in the literature.

It was opted for the treatment of a patient with esophageal adenocarcinoma T 2-3 N1 M1 with mutation of the human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 (HER-2) associated with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis, thus stabilizing the disease during the weekly administration of 21 cycles. The importance of the article lies in its use in esophageal pathology and in that it describes the method of trastuzumab preparation according to the stipulations for the intrathecal route