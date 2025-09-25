Assessment of patients over 80 years of age under treatment with medications for bone mineralization

Objective : To detect patients over 80 years of age under treatment with bisphosphonates or denosumab, notifying the prescribing physician on the efficacy and safety of these medications , recommended monitoring, and proposed deprescription. Follow-up of the modifications in the patient’s treatment and/or recommended monitoring.

Method: Uncontrolled, non-randomized intervention study, developed in the primary care setting. The participants were patients over 80 years of age with active prescription of medications for bone mineralization. Physicians received information about the reason for reviewing these therapies based on scientific evidence. It was measured the number and percentage of patients who had their treatment reviewed, those in whom the physician considered it was necessary to withdraw treatment, and the reasons for justifying the treatment.

Results: The suitability of the treatment with medications for bone mineralization was measured in 204 patients. Only 48 had a diagnosis of osteoporosis recorded. In 57 of them (27.94%), the physician considered it was necessary to withdraw it.

Conclusions : This intervention has allowed identifying patients under treatment with medications with potential safety problems and to review their appropriateness in the group over 80 years of age.