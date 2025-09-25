Former: Atención Farmacéutica
Journal edited by Rasgo Editorial since 1983

Volume 23 (2021) , Issue 4 - October-December

  • Short communication

TOCILIZUMAB TREATMENT IN GRAVES ORBITOPATHY
Volume 23 (2021) - 4 - October-December

SÁNCHEZ RUIZ ANDRÉS, CLARAMUNT GARCÍA RAQUEL, MUÑOZ CID CARMEN LUCÍA, VILLALOBOS TORRES LORENZO, ZAMORA ARDOY MARÍA AURORA , GÁMEZ PALOMARES ANTONIA
  • Page(s): 249
  • - 251
Graves Orbitopathy (GO) is an autoimmune disorder and the most common and major extrathyroid manifestation of Graves’disease. The major ocular symptoms include excessive tearing, eye or retroocular discomfort or pain, blurring of vision, diplopia, or loss of vision. For patients with moderate-to-severe orbitopathy, current evidence indicates initial treatment with glucocorticoids, but in patients whose high-dose glucocorticoid therapy is contraindicated, cannot be tolerated or is ineffective; options include other off-label therapies like intravenous tocilizumab. With current evidence, doubts remain about the duration of treatment. We present a case of a 62-years-old female with corticosteroid-resistant GO. She was treated with a regimen of five doses every four weeks plus two extra doses beginning at week 44. Our patient had a good response to tocilizumab retreatment, with a further improvement after the last doses.

Keywords: EYE – GRAVES – HYPERTHYROIDISM – ORBITOPATHY – TOCILIZUMAB