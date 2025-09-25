SYSTEMIC IMMUNOMODULATING THERAPIES FOR STEVENS-JOHNSON SYNDROME AND TOXIC EPIDERMAL NECROLYSIS IN A COVID-19 PATIENT. A CASE REPORT

Stevens-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis are rare serious disorders that affect the skin and mucous membranes. These reactions are most commonly caused by drugs and, rarely, infections. While discontinuing the offending drug and supportive care are primordial, there are no consensus treatment guidelines on the optimal use of systemic immunomodulatory agents. Here, we report a case of a 57-year-old woman, who had recently recovered from COVID-19 infection, with Stevens-Johnson syndrome/toxic epidermal necrolysis overlap most likely triggered by dorzolamide eye drops. The patient was successfully treated with a single subcutaneous dose of etanercept combined with oral cyclosporine, corticosteroids and intravenous immunoglobulins. The progression of skin lesions ceased after administration of etanercept. In addition, a significant clinical improvement was observed a few days after treatment with immunoglobulins, without complications or important side effects.