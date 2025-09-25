NECROTIZING ENTEROCOLITIS IN NUTRITIONED NEONATES PARENTERAL: RISK/PROTECTION FACTORS

Introduction: Necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) is a serious pathology in newborns, increasing hospitalization times and it may require surgery.

Objective: Defining risk/protective factors for NEC in newborns (NB) with parenteral nutrition (PN) and analyze the evolution after the development of this pathology.

Method: Retrospective observational study, NBs admitted to the neonatal ICU with PN, excluding cases of death after being carriers of PN. Variables: sex; gestation week at birth; diagnosis, NEC classification; days and increase in PN contribution; days to incorporate breast milk (BM); systemic steroids; antibiotics, days to gain weight and reach 1,800-2,000 g.

Results: Seventy-two patients were included, who underwent 984 PN by central route, selected from the Kabisoft® program, of which seven developed NEC. The mean gestation weeks at birth was 29.87, with 45.83% being women. The patients remained with PN for 1-22 days, and those who developed NEC had PN for a minimum of 10 days, and an increase in their contribution between 1-4 cc/h, the mean being 1,01 cc/h. With the exception of one patient, they incorporated BM in the first five days of life. In addition, 11.11% received steroids, and none of those developed NEC. Lastly, the mean to gain weight was 4.76 days, and to reach a weight of 1,800-2,000 g an interval of 10-58 days was observed, losing follow-up in two patients; in the case of children with NEC of 24-58 days.

Conclusions: It could be beneficial to identify specific preventive, nutritional and pharmacological strategies that, if administered successfully to the right patients, could reduce the incidence of NEC.