IMPACT OF ANTIHYPERTENSIVE TREATMENT IN COVID-19 PATIENTS IN A TERTIARY CARE HOSPITAL

Background: Arterial hypertension has been described as one of the main risk factors for poor prognosis in Covid-19. In this context, the role of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) in this infection has been studied, with studies showing how this enzyme acts as a functional receptor for SARS-CoV-2, favoring the penetration of the virus into the cell. The main objective of this work is to study the impact of chronic antihypertensive treatment in a cohort of SARS-CoV-2 positive patients with arterial hypertension, as well as clinical outcomes during hospitalization.

Method: Single-center observational retrospective cohort study conducted at a tertiary level university hospital from 1st March 2020 to 31st May 2020. All adult patients admitted with a diagnosis of COVID-19 and a history of arterial hypertension on chronic treatment with an antihypertensive drug during the three months prior to contracting the infection were included. For the analysis, patients were divided into three groups according to the chronic antihypertensive treatment they were receiving: angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE inhibitors), angiotensin II receptor antagonists (ARB) or other treatment, excluding those patients who during the three months prior to the start of the study had been on concomitant treatment with ACE inhibitors and ARB, as well as those on treatment with more than four antihypertensive drugs.

Results: A total of 475 cases with positive PCR for SARS-CoV-2 cases had hypertension as an associated comorbidity on antihypertensive treatment in the three months prior to admission. The mean age of this cohort of patients was 77.05 (SD 10.95) years, most of them male (56.8%) Regarding the prolonged length of stay variable, 127 patients (26.7%) were admitted for 14 days or more, with no statistically significant differences between the three groups. For patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) (29 patients, 6.1%) no differences were observed between the three study groups either. Regarding the outcome variable, all-cause in-hospital mortality, no statistically significant differences were observed between the groups (p = 0.836).

Conclusions: Patients admitted with SARS-CoV2 respiratory infection with a diagnosis of hypertension and pre-admission treatment with an antihypertensive drug showed no statistically significant differences in mortality between those hypertensive patients who received renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) inhibitor antihypertensive drugs and those who received other antihypertensive treatments.