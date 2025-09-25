COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS: UNEXPECTED MISERIES FOR MANY

Background: As the pandemic progresses, we are growing increasingly aware that COVID-19 affects multiple parts of the body beyond the lungs. Objective: We aimed to review the literature to outline the COVID-19 effect on hair, vision, thinking, hearing, fertility, taste and smell, skin and gastro-intestine (GI), and its health crisis among COVID-19 infected patients.

Method: We searched the database «PubMed» which included studies that measured COVID-19 effect on hair, vision, thinking, hearing, fertility, taste and smell, skin, and GI.

Results: A total of 60 studies were reviewed and screened based on titles and abstracts. Of these, only 15 studies were determined to meet the eligibility criteria for discussion. The health crisis associated with hair, vision, thinking, hearing, fertility, taste and smell, skin, and GI were baldness, hair shedding, conjunctivitis, pink-eye syndrome, sore-eyes, brain fog, short-term memory loss, reduction in male sperm concentration, altered sperm cell shape, morbidity, tinnitus, loss of hearing, reduce taste and loss of smell, acne, eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea, lacy and dusky rashes on the skin, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting diarrhoea, and abdomen pain.

Conclusion: Scientists, researchers and clinicians are still learning, observing and knowledge is evolving daily related to COVID-19 infection.