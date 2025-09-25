Former: Atención Farmacéutica
Journal edited by Rasgo Editorial since 1983

Volume 23 (2021) , Issue 3 - July-September

  • Orignal article

SWITCHING TO GUSELKUMAB IN MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PSORIASIS: ROLE OF PATIENT-REPORTED OUTCOMES AND HOSPITAL PHARMACISTS
Volume 23 (2021) - 3 - July-September

MERCADAL ORFILA GABRIEL, ESCRIVÁ SANCHO EUGENIA, BLASCO MASCARÓ IGNACIO, LIÑANA GRANELL CARLA, ROMERO DEL BARCO ROCÍO
  • Page(s): 180
  • - 184
Objective: The study objective was to assess the value of patient-reported outcomes
(PRO) in guiding the switching of biological agents in patients with moderate-to-severe
psoriasis attending hospital pharmacy clinics.

Method: At the suggestion of hospital pharmacists, 45 patients completed the Psoriasis Symptoms and Signs Diary with seven-day recall (PSSD_7D). Those with a PSSD_7D score of ≥20 were referred to the dermatology service for switching to guselkumab. The PSSD_7D score was reassessed after one, six and 12 months of guselkumab therapy.

Results: Fourteen patients had a PSSD_7D score of ≥20. All were accepted for switching to guselkumab at standard doses. An improvement in the mean PSSD_7D
score was already clear within the first month of guselkumab therapy. After 12 months,
the score was 83.4% lower than at baseline.

Conclusions: A PRO instrument could be useful in clinical practice to guide biological therapy in patients with psoriasis.

Keywords: DRUG SWITCHING – GUSELKUMAB – PATIENT-REPORTED OUTCOMES – PSORIASIS