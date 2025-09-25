SWITCHING TO GUSELKUMAB IN MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PSORIASIS: ROLE OF PATIENT-REPORTED OUTCOMES AND HOSPITAL PHARMACISTS

Objective: The study objective was to assess the value of patient-reported outcomes

(PRO) in guiding the switching of biological agents in patients with moderate-to-severe

psoriasis attending hospital pharmacy clinics.

Method: At the suggestion of hospital pharmacists, 45 patients completed the Psoriasis Symptoms and Signs Diary with seven-day recall (PSSD_7D). Those with a PSSD_7D score of ≥20 were referred to the dermatology service for switching to guselkumab. The PSSD_7D score was reassessed after one, six and 12 months of guselkumab therapy.

Results: Fourteen patients had a PSSD_7D score of ≥20. All were accepted for switching to guselkumab at standard doses. An improvement in the mean PSSD_7D

score was already clear within the first month of guselkumab therapy. After 12 months,

the score was 83.4% lower than at baseline.

Conclusions: A PRO instrument could be useful in clinical practice to guide biological therapy in patients with psoriasis.