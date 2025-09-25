Former: Atención Farmacéutica
Journal edited by Rasgo Editorial since 1983

Volume 23 (2021) , Issue 3 - July-September

  • Short communication

SECUKINUMAB AND ALITHIASIC PANCREATITIS IN A PATIENT WITH PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS
DE LA FUENTE DIANA, RUIZ JOSÉ MIGUEL, ROS SERGIO, FIGUERAS ANNA, DIAZ-MUNIO ELENA, CARRASCO NATALIA, CASASIN TOMÁS
  • Page(s): 201
  • - 202
Biological drugs and monoclonal antibodies have assumed an important role in autoimmune-mediated diseases. Drugs that act on interleukin 17 are used first or second line after failure of anti-TNF in the treatment of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis, where they have amply demonstrated their effectiveness. However, they are not exempt from adverse reactions, some of them rare or known. We present the case of possible alithiasic pancreatitis after treatment of psoriatic arthritis with secukinumab.

Keywords: ALITHIASIC PANCR EATITIS – INTERLEUKIN IL -17 – SECUKINUMAB