SECUKINUMAB AND ALITHIASIC PANCREATITIS IN A PATIENT WITH PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS

Biological drugs and monoclonal antibodies have assumed an important role in autoimmune-mediated diseases. Drugs that act on interleukin 17 are used first or second line after failure of anti-TNF in the treatment of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis, where they have amply demonstrated their effectiveness. However, they are not exempt from adverse reactions, some of them rare or known. We present the case of possible alithiasic pancreatitis after treatment of psoriatic arthritis with secukinumab.