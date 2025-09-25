EFFECTIVENESS OF NIVOLUMAB AS SECOND-LINE TREATMENT OF LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Introduction: Immunotherapy has become a standard treatment for lung cancer; the objective of this study was to evaluate the effectiveness, safety of nivolumab in patients with advanced or metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) used as second-line treatment in real-world clinical practice.

Method: Retrospective observational study of every patients treated with nivolumab in our center from January 2016 to December 2018. Outcomes collected: sex, age, ECOG, PDL-1 levels, number of metastases, previous metastatic line therapies and adverse events (AE).

Results: A total of 40 patients were reviewed, 24 with squamous NSCLC and 16 with non-squamous NSCLC. The median age was 62 (38-82) years, 32 (80%) were men. 72.5% of patients had ECOG 1 and 7.5% ≥2. 17.5% of patients had central nervous system (CNS) metastases at the time of starting treatment. The median duration and number of cycles administered with nivolumab in second-line was 90 (12-1,113) days and 6 (1-77), respectively. OS was 8.67 (95% CI: 2.2 – not reached) months while in the squamous NSCLC patient group (No. = 24) was 6.23 (95% CI: 3.37-14.67) months (p = 0.5). In the non-squamous NSCLC patient group (No. = 16) the PFS was 2.07 (95% CI: 0.93 – not reached) months while in the squamous NSCLC patient group (No. = 24) was 3.70 (95% CI: 2.53-10.76) months (p = 1). 83% of patients presented some AE to nivolumab, with a median of 2 (0-8) AE/patient.

Conclusion: Nivolumab represents an effective and feasible alternative in terms of PFS. It is a well-tolerated treatment option.