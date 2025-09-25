Daratumumab/lenalidomide/ dexamethasone for the treatment of newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplantation

The Daratumumab/Lenalidomide/Dexamethasone regimen has recently been approved

by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplantation. This combination has been studied in the pivotal phase III MAIA trial where participants were assigned to receive Daratumumab/Lenalidomide/Dexamethasone or Lenalidomide/Dexamethasone. The progression free survival result favors treatment group, with a HR: 0.56 (95% CI: 0.44-0.71; P <0.0001). According to metanalysis and indirect comparisons, Daratumumab/Lenalidomide/Dexamethasone is comparable in efficacy and safety to existing alternatives for the proposed indication, but it does not provide any improvement in the cost-effectiveness profile.