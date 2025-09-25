CLINICAL AND EPIDEMIOLOGICAL FEATURES OF COVID-19 IN A LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY IN SPAIN

Objective: To describe the infection prevention and control measures in response to a COVID-19 outbreak declared in a LTCF, clinical and epidemiological characteristics

and therapy received, including antibiotics.

Method: A COVID-19 outbreak investigation in a LTCF in Spain from March 20, to June 30, 2020 inclusive. We implemented infection prevention and control measures to avoid high risk of contagion: training and screening of all staff members, visits restriction, resident cohorting, compliance of protocols, laboratory testing, among others.

Results: Of 231 residents, 29.4% had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 during the study period, of which 23.5% died. All-cause mortality increased by 228.7% compared with previous years. Most of cases (72.1%) had symptoms, often typical symptoms (fever, cough or breathlessness). More than half received any treatment for COVID-19 (58.8%). Antibiotics to treat bacterial coinfection were prescribed in 52.9% residents, with an increase of 47.2% in consumption compared with the same period of 2019.

Conclusion: We have detected a considerable mortality associated with COVID-19, highlighting the challenges of the implementation of infection prevention and control measures to approach SARS-CoV2 outbreaks in LCTF and reduce hospital referral rates.