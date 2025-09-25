BIOLOGICAL TREATMENTS IN PSORIASIS BEFORE AND AFTER THE REVERSION OF A HOSPITAL IN ADMINISTRATIVE CONCESSION TO DIRECT PUBLIC MANAGEMENT

Objective: Study the evolution in the management of Psoriasis treatments in the Department of Health number 11 of 259,000 inhabitants, comparing an administrative concession model versus one of direct public management during a period of four years.

Method: A retrospective observational study of patients with psoriasis who received biological treatment was carried out. The study period was four years, differing two periods. Period 1: two years before the reversal of the Hospital (04/01/2016-03/31/2018) and period 2: two years after the Hospital reversal (04/01/2018-03/31/2020). For each period, the number of requests for psoriasis treatments, the type of biological therapy and the delay time from the request to the authorization of the treatment by the Pharmacy service is established. In addition, the variables of age, sex and number of patients were studied.

Results: Both administrative management models reflected a decrease in the use of anti-TNF drugs (–7.5% vs –5.4%). However, the use of anti-IL-23 drugs in the Hospitals of the Valencian Ministry of Health accounted for 42.2% of all treatments during the first study period vs 15.6% in the Hospital de la Ribera during the first period. The use of anti-IL 17 drugs in the Hospitals of the Valencian Ministry of Health accounted for 27.9% of all treatments during the first period vs 50% in the Hospital de la Ribera during the first period. Likewise, the increase in the number of requests for dermatological treatments for psoriasis was 165% after the reversal of Hospital de la Ribera (32 vs 85 requests) while the accumulated increase in all Hospitals of the Valencian Ministry of Health was 40% (2,113 vs 2,965), being four times higher in the Hospital de la Ribera after its reversal.

Conclusions: The increase in the number of requests for biological treatments for psoriasis, together with a prescription profile more similar to the rest of the Hospitals of the Valencian Ministry of Health, reflects an improvement in therapeutic equity after the reversion of the Hospital to the public management.