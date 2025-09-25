An analysis of depressive symptoms among post percutaneous coronary intervention patients with acute coronary syndrome

Objectives: To assess the prevalence and severity of depression and determine their association with possible factors among post-percutaneous coronary intervention, patients with acute coronary syndrome patients.

Method: Patients diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome and who underwent post-percutaneous coronary intervention were evaluated for the levels of depression using the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale. The association of depression with age, gender, body mass index, co-morbidities, family history of an acute coronary syndrome, left ventricular ejection fraction, education, and social habits were assessed.

Results: A total of 132 subjects showed a total prevalence of depression, around 76.5%. The majority (59.8%) were mild, followed by moderate (12.9%) cases. The mean Hamilton Depression Rating Scale score was significantly higher among females (p = 0.027) of middle age (12.97 ±5.06). A lower level of education was associated with the prevalence of depression. A relationship was found between depression, and various factors like age, gender, body mass index, education level, domiciliary status, duration following a percutaneous transluminal coronary intervention, acute coronary syndrome type.

Conclusion: The prevalence of depression was 76.5%, and the majority of them were mild cases. Most of the male genders were affected by depression. Still, the mean Hamilton Depression Rating Scale score was significantly higher in female genders

(p = 0.027), middle and advanced age, higher body mass index, low education (p = 0.028) were some of the common factors associated with the prevalence of depression.