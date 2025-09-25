REAL-WORLD RESULTS OF THE USE OF OBETICHOLIC ACID IN THE TREATMENT OF PRIMARY BILIARY CHOLANGITIS

Introduction: Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) is a chronic and progressive auto­ immune disease. Patients with PBC have been treated for a long time only with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), though not all patients responded or tolerated it. Nowadays, a second­line drug has been approved for the treatment of patients with PBC who fail to first-line UDCA therapy, showing improvements on liver biochemistry. Thus, we want to describe our experience in real­world clinical practice.

The main aim of the treatment is to increase transplant­free survival, while the secondary objectives are to slow down the liver disease progression and to diminish PBC­associated symptoms.

Method: Prospective study which evaluates the efficacy and safety of obeticholic acid (OCA) in a real­world subset of patients. The primary aim was to assess changes in alkaline phosphatase (ALP). The secondary objectives were to iden­ tify changes in alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), gamma­glutamyl transpeptidase (GGT), albumin and bilirubin, the reason for start­ ing the treatment, the dose of obeticholic acid, drug interactions, the adverse effects detected and the budgetary impact at our hospital.

Result: We enrolled 14 patients, 85.7% women with a mean age of 54 ±8 years. 28.6% of patients had liver fibrosis stage 0-1. The mean duration of obeticholic acid therapy was 14 ±5 months, with >90% adherence. All patients maintained dual therapy with UDCA. 42.9% of patients received 5 mg/day of obeticholic acid, and in 57.1% the dose was titrated to 10 mg/day after six months of treat­ ment due to lack of response. All patients reduced their ALP values and 92.9% reduced their ALT. The mean percentages of reduction were 34% for ALP, 36% for ALT, 27% for AST, 2% for albumin and 44% for GGT. After starting treat­ ment, pruritus was worsened in three patients, interrupting the therapy in only one case. The cost of obeticholic acid treatment for PBC is €26,449/patient/year, and the treatment of these patients involved a cost of €264,490, which was the 3.1% of the total budget of the Gastrointestinal Department in 2019.

Conclusion: Obeticholic acid is a drug with a high budgetary impact that has shown similar effectiveness in the real world to that achieved in clinical trials, improving ALP and ALT levels in primary biliary cholangitis patients.