POST-INJECTION SYNDROME AFTER OLANZAPINE LONG-ACTING INJECTION: A CASE REPORT

The new olanzapine depot formulation for intramuscular administration facilitates treatment adherence in schizophrenia. However, it has been associated with an uncommon but serious adverse effect referred to as post-injection syndrome, characterized by a series of symptoms consistent with olanzapine overdose. As a result, its use is limited and patients must be monitored for several hours after the injection. We report the first known case of post-injection syndrome at our hospital and its management.