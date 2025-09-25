Former: Atención Farmacéutica
Journal edited by Rasgo Editorial since 1983

Volume 23 (2021) , Issue 2 - April-June

  • Short report

POST-INJECTION SYNDROME AFTER OLANZAPINE LONG-ACTING INJECTION: A CASE REPORT
Volume 23 (2021) - 2 - April-June

PARERA PASCUAL MARIA MAGDALENA, MANDILEGO GARCIA ALEJANDRA, RODRIGUEZ MARTIN JÚLIA, CALDERÓN HERNANZ BEATRIZ
  • Page(s): 130
  • - 132
The new olanzapine depot formulation for intramuscular administration facilitates treatment adherence in schizophrenia. However, it has been associated with an uncommon but serious adverse effect referred to as post-injection syndrome, characterized by a series of symptoms consistent with olanzapine overdose. As a result, its use is limited and patients must be monitored for several hours after the injection. We report the first known case of post-injection syndrome at our hospital and its management.

Keywords: DRUG ADVERSE REACTION – OLANZAPINE – POST-INJECTION SYNDROME