LONG-TERM EFFECTS CAUSED BY ORGAN DAMAGE DUE TO COVID-19 INFECTION: A MINI-REVIEW

Background: According to World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 is a contagious and infectious disease caused by the novel virus SARS-CoV-2 which mainly affects the lungs and also damages many other organs. This organ damagemay increase the risk of long-term health problems.

Objective: We aimed to systematically review the literature to outline the organ damage caused by COVID-19 infection and its long-term effects.

Method: We systematically searched the database «PubMed» which included studies that measured organ damage associated with COVID-19 and their longterm effects among infected patients.

Results: A total of 53 studies were reviewed and screened based on titles and abstracts. Of these, only nine studies were determined to meet the eligibility criteria

for discussion. Body systems and organs that may be affected by COVID-19 infection were the heart, lungs, brain and nervous system, musculoskeletal, and kidney. The possible long-term effects identified in these studies were damage to heart muscles, heart failure, damage to lung tissues and restrictive lung failure, anosmia (loss of sense of smell), and the consequences of thrombo-embolic events, stroke, heart attack, cognitive impairment, depression, anxiety, sleep disturbance, pain in muscles and joints.

Conclusion: Many long-term COVID-19 effects are still unknown and how COVID-19 will affect people over time.