IMPLEMENTATION DESIGN OF A SAFETY STRATEGY FOR HANDLING HAZARDOUS DRUGS IN A SOCIAL HEALTH CENTER

Introduction: The hazardousness of drugs can cause damage due to exposure in healthcare workers from Social Health Centers (SCC). As an objective, the design of a safety strategy in the handling of hazardous drugs (HD) was proposed with the elaboration of a safety operating procedure (SOP) and preventive measures. In addition, the HD were identified, with proposals for alternatives and recommendations for handling and administration were released.

Method: The design of the safety strategy was structured in three phases; 1st)

Elaboration of a SOP with assignment of functions/responsibilities, preventive measures to be adopted in the handling of HD, description of the circuit and quality indicators of the strategic procedure; 2nd) Carrying out a descriptive observational cross-sectional study to identify the HD used. The list of active ingredients (AI) included «NIOSH list of antineoplastic and other hazardous drugs in healthcare settings 2014» was compared with those included in the GFT of the center; 3rd) Releasing of recommendations through information sessions/workshops for healthcare professionals.

Results: An effective and safe employment system/circuit is established in the SOP, with relative preventive measures to control associated risks that may occur in handling and/or administration. 22 HD were identified. A safer alternative was proposed for nine. Recommendations for the handling of HD, associated risks and proper use of PPE were disseminated through two training sessions.

Conclusion: The identification of hazardous drugs and communication of improvement actions made it possible to implement a standard operating procedure guaranteeing safe handling and providing an adequate means to avoid exposure due to healthcare workers.