RECOMMENDED NUTRITIONAL STRATEGIES FOR ENTERAL NUTRITION MANAGEMENT IN A PATIENT WITH ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME (COVID APPLICATION)

Introduction: Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is the most important entity in intensive care medicine due to its high incidence, high mortality, long-term sequelae, and the absence of specific pharmacological treatment. Patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 can develop severe viral pneumonia called COVID-19 disease, characterized by ARDS. It is essential to know the metabolic status in older male patients with metabolic comorbidities. Factors such as age, gender, medical conditions, and lifestyle factors such as smoking could be of interest.

Method: A systematic review of human publications on the therapeutic management of nutrition in patients with ARDS in Pubmed was carried out. The Therapy/ Narrow filter was applied and the following descriptors were used: «severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus2», «sars-cov-2», «covid-19», «coronavirus » and «nutrition». The guidelines recently published by the scientific societies on enteral nutrition (EN) for ICU patients receiving mechanical ventilation were included.

Results: Therapeutic management in this population group is essential since their energy requirements are higher and are often related to low or no intake prior to admission. These patients will require some type of intervention from the adaptation of the oral diet, the addition of oral nutritional supplements when the caloric-protein goals are not reached or the use of parenteral nutrition.

Conclusion: The establishment of nutritional recommendations is necessary and beneficial. The moment of initiation of the nutritional contribution is essential, recommending that it be started in the first 24-48h after admission to the ICU, for older patients with comorbidities, whose nutritional conditions may be compromised.