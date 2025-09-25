PERIOSTITIS AFTER PROLONGED USE OF ALPROSTADIL IN NEWBORNS WITH CONGENITAL CYANOTIC HEART DISEASE: CASE REPORTS

Objective: Describe two cases of periostitis following prolonged use of alprostadil, a rare and potentially serious complication of an adverse drug reaction. Case description: Two term newborns diagnosed with cyanotic congenital heart disease. In use of alprostadil for approximately 20 days, edema in the lower limbs and hyperthermia were noted. Radiological evaluation showed periostitis in long bones in both cases. Comments: Periostitis is one of the rare adverse reactions to the use of alprostadil. The most frequent complication is the formation of limb edema, accompanied by muscle stiffness and pain. The most frequently affected bones are the long bones, ribs, shoulder blades and clavicles. The prognosis is generally good, disappearing within six to twelve months after drug withdrawal, apparently with no consequences for future bone growth. However, the two cases described have died.