Former: Atención Farmacéutica
Journal edited by Rasgo Editorial since 1983

Volume 23 (2021) , Issue 1 - January-March

  • Special article

PEMBROLIZUMAB-AXITINIB FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADVANCED RENAL-CELL CARCINOMA
Volume 23 (2021) - 1 - January-March

MUÑOZ CID CARMEN LUCIA, SÁNCHEZ RUIZ ANDRÉS, CLARAMUNT GARCIA RAQUEL
  • Page(s): 59
  • - 62
The combination pembrolizumab-axitinib has recently been approved for first line treatment of advanced renal-cell carcinoma in adults. According to the pivotal KEYNOTE-426 trial, pembrolizumab-axitinib administered in previously untreated patients with this condition has obtained better efficacy results than sunitinib, with progression-free survival and overall survival being the main variables of the study. The pembrolizumab-axitinib combination has a more toxic safety profile than the alternatives sunitinib and nivolumab + ipilimumab, since the administration is up to progression. Among them, some of the most frequent are hypertension, diarrhea or palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia. Therefore, the pembrolizumab-axitinib combination has clinical benefit, but with a very high cost, so that to get closer to reasonable levels of cost-effectiveness, a reduction in price would be appropriate.

Keywords: AXITINIB – CANCER – EFFICACY – PEMBROLIZUMAB – RENAL – SAFETY