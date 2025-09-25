DIRECT ECONOMIC IMPACT OF PHARMACIST’S INTERVENTIONS IN EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT: A PROSPECTIVE STUDY IN A LOWERMIDDLE INCOME COUNTRY

Context: Clinical pharmacy services employ the pharmacotherapeutic expertise to ensure optimal patient outcomes and can improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care.

Objective: The aim of the study is to measure the direct economic impact of pharmaceutical interventions issued during the analysis of prescriptions in a Moroccan medical emergency department.

Method: The prospective study was conducted over a period of eight months in the Medical Emergency Department of Ibn sina University Hospital in Rabat, Morocco.

The direct drug cost-savings were assessed from the point of view of the hospital center.

Pharmaceutical Interventions (PI) with a potential direct economic impact were selected. The total direct drug cost-savings was calculated according to the hypothesis of a single day impacted. The ratio of cost-savings to induced costs was calculated as well as the return on investment.

Results: Of the 304 pharmaceutical interventions, 113 were selected for economic impact assessment. Direct drug cost-savings during the study period was determined to be 926.51 USD in a single day impacted and a return on investment of 822.4% was found. Cost savings/induced costs ratio was 9.22. Dose adjustment saved 396.93 USD and treatment discontinuation saved 350.42 USD per one day impacted.

Conclusion: A beneficial effect of having a clinical pharmacist involved in patient care in the emergency department was observed in our study, based on the number of accepted pharmacist interventions and the potential cost avoidance.