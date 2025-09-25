Former: Atención Farmacéutica
Journal edited by Rasgo Editorial since 1983

STAFF BOARD

CHAIRMAN
Maruxa Hernández Corredoira
EDITOR IN CHIEF
Manuela Velázquez Prieto
Tomás Casasín Edo
MARKETING MANAGER
marketing.manager@farmclin.com
EDITORIAL BOARD
María B. Badía Tahull
Lluís Campins Bernadas
Juan Carlos Juárez Giménez
Carles Quiñones Ribas

Volume 23 (2021) , Issue 1 - January-March

  • Orignal article

DIRECT ECONOMIC IMPACT OF PHARMACIST’S INTERVENTIONS IN EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT: A PROSPECTIVE STUDY IN A LOWERMIDDLE INCOME COUNTRY
Volume 23 (2021) - 1 - January-March

MRANI ALAOUI AMAL, MADANI NAOUFEL, BELAYACHI JIHANE, TAOUFIK JAMAL, ABOUQAL REDOUANE, CHAIBI AICHA
  • Page(s): 14
  • - 20
  • Download PDF
Context: Clinical pharmacy services employ the pharmacotherapeutic expertise to ensure optimal patient outcomes and can improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care.
Objective: The aim of the study is to measure the direct economic impact of pharmaceutical interventions issued during the analysis of prescriptions in a Moroccan medical emergency department.
Method: The prospective study was conducted over a period of eight months in the Medical Emergency Department of Ibn sina University Hospital in Rabat, Morocco.
The direct drug cost-savings were assessed from the point of view of the hospital center.
Pharmaceutical Interventions (PI) with a potential direct economic impact were selected. The total direct drug cost-savings was calculated according to the hypothesis of a single day impacted. The ratio of cost-savings to induced costs was calculated as well as the return on investment.
Results: Of the 304 pharmaceutical interventions, 113 were selected for economic impact assessment. Direct drug cost-savings during the study period was determined to be 926.51 USD in a single day impacted and a return on investment of 822.4% was found. Cost savings/induced costs ratio was 9.22. Dose adjustment saved 396.93 USD and treatment discontinuation saved 350.42 USD per one day impacted.
Conclusion: A beneficial effect of having a clinical pharmacist involved in patient care in the emergency department was observed in our study, based on the number of accepted pharmacist interventions and the potential cost avoidance.

Keywords: COSTS AND COST ANALYSIS – CLINICAL PHARMACY – EMERGENCY MEDICINE – MEDICATION ERROR – PHARMACEUTICAL INTERVENTION – PRESCRIPT ION ANALYSIS