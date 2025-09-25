CONVALESCENT PLASMA THERAPY FOR COVID-19: A REVIEW

Background: To date, no effective vaccine or drug treatment has been found against Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), but research indicates the effectiveness of plasma transfusion from patients that recovered from COVID-19 to another non recovered COVID-19 patient that is called convalescent plasma therapy. With the development of technical methods of plasma separation, screening and transfer, adverse reactions are few or rare. So, the hope remains to overcome the coronavirus pandemic using the plasma of the recovered patients. In this review, plasma therapy will be highlighted from multiple aspects to illustrate how important it is as an effective treatment against COVID-19.

Method: A narrative review of all the relevant papers after a thorough review of it.

Results: Convalescent plasma therapy is an effective therapy for treatment and prophylaxis for COVID-19.

Conclusion: Convalescent plasma from the recovered patients of COVID-19 can be effectively used as a treatment protocol and post-exposure prophylaxis alike.