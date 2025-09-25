Former: Atención Farmacéutica
Journal edited by Rasgo Editorial since 1983

STAFF BOARD

CHAIRMAN
Maruxa Hernández Corredoira
EDITOR IN CHIEF
Manuela Velázquez Prieto
Tomás Casasín Edo
MARKETING MANAGER
marketing.manager@farmclin.com
EDITORIAL BOARD
María B. Badía Tahull
Lluís Campins Bernadas
Juan Carlos Juárez Giménez
Carles Quiñones Ribas

Volume 23 (2021) , Issue 1 - January-March

  • Review article

CONVALESCENT PLASMA THERAPY FOR COVID-19: A REVIEW
Volume 23 (2021) - 1 - January-March

ASMAA SALAH ELDIN MOHAMED, HOSAM MOHAMMAD AHMAD
  • Page(s): 49
  • - 58
  • Download PDF
Background: To date, no effective vaccine or drug treatment has been found against Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), but research indicates the effectiveness of plasma transfusion from patients that recovered from COVID-19 to another non recovered COVID-19 patient that is called convalescent plasma therapy. With the development of technical methods of plasma separation, screening and transfer, adverse reactions are few or rare. So, the hope remains to overcome the coronavirus pandemic using the plasma of the recovered patients. In this review, plasma therapy will be highlighted from multiple aspects to illustrate how important it is as an effective treatment against COVID-19.
Method: A narrative review of all the relevant papers after a thorough review of it.
Results: Convalescent plasma therapy is an effective therapy for treatment and prophylaxis for COVID-19.
Conclusion: Convalescent plasma from the recovered patients of COVID-19 can be effectively used as a treatment protocol and post-exposure prophylaxis alike.

Keywords: ANTIBODIES – CONVALESCE NT PLASMA THERAP Y – COVID -19 – PASSIVE IMMUNIZATION