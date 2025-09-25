COENZYME Q₁₀ SUPPLEMENTS TO RELIEVE STATIN ASSOCIATED MUSCLE SYMPTOMS. REALITY OR MYTH?

Introduction: The incidence of fatal cardiovascular events is high and statin therapy is crucial to reduce this risk in many patients, however, its side effects on skeletal muscle hamper treatment adherence. Coenzyme Q₁₀ (CoQ₁₀) supplementation has been proposed to reverse statin-associated myalgias. The aim of this work is to review existing evidence on the efficacy of CoQ₁₀ supplements in statin-induced myopathy mitigation.

Method: A parallel search of recent literature was undertaken from July 15th until August 31st, 2020, in Medline and Scopus databases. Keywords employed were related to CoQ₁₀ (coenzyme Q₁₀, ubiquinone, ubiquinol) and statin muscle side effects (statin intolerance, statin-induced myopathy). Epidemiological data from the Spanish National Statistics Institute and main drug agencies were consulted.

Results: A total of 141 articles were identified. Screening of titles and abstracts excluded 52 papers that evaluated other aspects or applications of CoQ₁₀ supple- mentation. Finally, after reading the remaining articles in full, 28 articles adjusted to the aim were selected.

Conclusions: There is insufficient evidence to justify the use of CoQ₁₀ supplements for statin-induced myalgias. Improvements in study design that provide reproducibility and robustness to future clinical trials are needed.