ASSESSMENT OF KNOWLEDGE, ATTITUDE, AND PRACTICE AMONG PATIENTS WITH ASTHMA EBRAHIM TA, RAJESH V, NANDAKUMAR UP, SHARAD CHAND

Objectives: To study the knowledge, attitude, and practice of patients with asthma.

Method: A prospective observational study was carried out in the outpatient department of pulmonary medicine. Patients of either gender aged 18 years and above diagnosed with asthma and offered their willingness to participate were included in the study. A validated questionnaire was used to assess the patient’s knowledge, attitude, and practice.

Results: A total of 100 patients were included in this study. The mean baseline value obtained after the knowledge assessment session was found to be 61.5%, while the mean value obtained after attitude as well as practice assessment sessions were 58.4% and 65.4%, respectively. Subjects were found to have a high level of awareness regarding the importance of taking the medications strictly according to instructions provided by the physician.

Conclusion: The current study revealed that more than 50% of the study participants have better knowledge, attitude, and lifestyle practice regarding their disease and medications. Since it needs to be improved, further patient-oriented educational programs regarding the disease and medication would be helpful.