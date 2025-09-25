THERAPEUTIC POTENTIAL OF MTOR INHIBITORS IN PATIENTS WITH SARS-COV-2

The novel coronavirus pandemic is spreading globally, and the whole world is facing a serious public health crisis. It is therefore of urgent importance to understand the pathophysiology of the disease in order to find a treatment that reduces the mortality rate and eases pressure on health systems. Here we review the possible therapeutic utility of mTOR inhibitors in patients with COVID-19, based on molecular characteristics, immunological profile and clinical data available for these drugs. Inhibition of the mTOR pathway decreases macrophage and neutrophil

activation, as well as their migration to the inflammatory focus. Furthermore, mTOR inhibition reduces the release of cytokines such as IL-6, IL-10, TNF-α, which have been shown to be elevated in severe patients.