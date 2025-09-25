THERAPEUTIC EFFECT OF 0.02% TACROLIMUS EYE OINTMENT IN OCULAR INFLAMMATORY DISEASES

Objetive: Inflammatory eye diseases can cause irreversible damage to the eye as well as blindness and visual dysfunction. Although corticosteroids are the firstline of therapy for the effective control of ocular inflammation, long-term use causes significant adverse effects, and it is preferred to use immunosuppressive drugs such as cyclosporine or tacrolimus for chronic treatments. The aim of this study was to describe our experience (effectiveness and safety) with the formulation of 0.02% tacrolimus ophthalmic ointment in the treatment of different ocular surface disorders.

Method: A retrospective descriptive study was conducted at a tertiary care center. We included patients with a prescription of 0.02% tacrolimus ointment from January 2018 to December 2019.

The ophthalmic ointment was prepared at the Pharmacy Service. The formulation management program and clinical histories were reviewed. The effectiveness was evaluated subjectively and adverse effects reported by patients was a measurement of safety.

Results: A total of 64 patients (mean age 39.9 years,SD 22.7) were considered for the study, 49 adults and 15

children; 59.4% of them male. The use of topical tacrolimus was indicated for several diseases; pseudopemphigoid. vernal keratoconjunctivitis, subepithelial infiltrates and giant pterigium were the pathologies with the best results. The median duration of treatment was one month (range: 1-18). In general, 54.7% (35/64 patients) presented good clinical outcomes and 25% (16/64 patients) had no clinical improvement; in the rest, (20.3%, 13/64 patients), efficacy

data was not available. Topical tacrolimus allowed discontinuing topical corticosteroids or other immunosuppressants in 28.1%. Of the 35 patients who presented favorable clinical outcomes, 37.1% (13/35) did not need adjuvant drugs, and the inflammatory response was controlled using topical tacrolimus. 23 (35.9%) patients had adverse effects, and 13 (20.3%) discontinued treatment because of poor tolerance.

Conclusions: In spite of the effectiveness was evaluated subjectively, and there is no consensus about dosing,concentration and duration in the different indications, we can consider 0.02% tacrolimus ophthalmic ointment as an effective therapy for treating inflammatory eye diseases. This formulation was well-tolerated and

did not cause systemic adverse effects in most patients, although poor tolerability led to the early discontinuation of treatment in some cases.