ANAKINRA AND BARICITINIB COMBINED THERAPY IN IMMUNE-MEDIATED INFLAMMATOR Y PULMONAR DISEASE BY SARS-COV-2. A CASE REPORT

Baricitinib and Anakinra are molecules with anti-inflammatory activity and a certain immunosuppressive effect, conventionally used as a treatment for refractory rheumatoid arthritis (RA) or as an adjuvant to conventional treatment. Due to this powerful anti-inflammatory action, they have been considered empirically, as an alternative treatment against ASRS caused by CoViD-19. Although they are not a first-line therapy, this class effect has turned them into target treatments for use in the multifactorial expression of this infection. The main objective of this clinical case is to share our sentinel experience in the treatment of serious respiratory complications caused by CoViD-19 due

to the massive release of pro-inflammatory cytokines, being the result of collaboration between Hospital Pharmacy, Internal Medicine and Emergencies Units.