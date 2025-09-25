Former: Atención Farmacéutica
Journal edited by Rasgo Editorial since 1983

STAFF BOARD

CHAIRMAN
Maruxa Hernández Corredoira
EDITOR IN CHIEF
Manuela Velázquez Prieto
Tomás Casasín Edo
MARKETING MANAGER
marketing.manager@farmclin.com
EDITORIAL BOARD
María B. Badía Tahull
Lluís Campins Bernadas
Juan Carlos Juárez Giménez
Carles Quiñones Ribas

Volume 22 (2020) , Issue 4 - October-December

  • Short report

ANAKINRA AND BARICITINIB COMBINED THERAPY IN IMMUNE-MEDIATED INFLAMMATOR Y PULMONAR DISEASE BY SARS-COV-2. A CASE REPORT
Volume 22 (2020) - 4 - October-December

GÓMEZ DE RUEDA FÉLIX, CANCELA DÍEZ BÁRBARA, TENA SEMPERE MARÍA EUGENIA, CÁRDENAS ANTÓN MYRIAM, COLODR O RUÍZ AGUSTÍN
  • Download PDF
Baricitinib and Anakinra are molecules with anti-inflammatory activity and a certain immunosuppressive effect, conventionally used as a treatment for refractory rheumatoid arthritis (RA) or as an adjuvant to conventional treatment. Due to this powerful anti-inflammatory action, they have been considered empirically, as an alternative treatment against ASRS caused by CoViD-19. Although they are not a first-line therapy, this class effect has turned them into target treatments for use in the multifactorial expression of this infection. The main objective of this clinical case is to share our sentinel experience in the treatment of serious respiratory complications caused by CoViD-19 due
to the massive release of pro-inflammatory cytokines, being the result of collaboration between Hospital Pharmacy, Internal Medicine and Emergencies Units.

Keywords: ANAKINRA – BARICITINIB – COVID-19 – INFLAMMATORY – PULMONAR DISEASE