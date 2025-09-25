A SHORT COMMUNICATION ON CORONA VIRUS INFECTION: A GLOBAL EPIDEMIOLOGY OUTBREAK

A corona virus is seen in animals and spreads from animals to humans. The corona viruses have includes Middle East respiratory syndrome virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus first identified in china. A Corona Virus Disease19 symptom ranges from mild to severe fever, shortness of breath, and cough. The manifestations

of the symptoms begin on 2-14 days after exposure. The elderly group those with weak immune systems, chronic disease patients like diabetes (type I and type II), coronary artery disease complicated patients, patients with chronic hypertension and patients affected with pneumonia, bronchitis can increase the high risk of corona virus infections. The most confirmed cases are adults and some children are being affected with poor immunity however there is no such proven evidences reported yet. The diagnoses are done by reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction testing and CT scan imaging can help detection of corona virus infections in patients. It is suggested that early identification, detection of corona virus disease-19, strict adherence to treatment, self-isolation, use of disinfectants, hand sanitizing and other hygienic control strategies can ultimately bring down this global alarming outbreak of corona virus disease-19, henceforth largely can save the world population.