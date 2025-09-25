Former: Atención Farmacéutica
Journal edited by Rasgo Editorial since 1983

Volume 22 (2020) , Issue 3 - July-September

  • Orignal article

TRACEABILITY IN THE PREPARATION AND ADMINISTRATION OF CYTOSTATIC AGENTS AT THE HOSPITAL DE BARCELONA
Volume 22 (2020) - 3 - July-September

MONTES CASAS MARÍA DEL MAR, AYESTARAN ALTUNA ANA, LACASA DIAZ CARMEN, BERDEJO FAJA NURIA, GÓMEZ BONE KATTERYN, ROMERO ANTUNEZ LOURDES, SÁNCHEZ CALLE MARÍA DE LA CONCEPC IÓN, SOLÍS MORALES ANA, PÉLAEZ HERRERO SILVIA, RAFIQUE BATTHI IRAM
  • Page(s): 150
  • - 153
Introduction: Oncology patients are especially vulnerable to medication errors. Cytostatic agents are «high risk» drugs; they may cause great damage if used inappropriately and may even be lethal.
Methods: A gravimetry-based, technology-assisted workflow was implemented that allows traceability of preparations until their administration to patients in the day hospital, with bar code readings and gravimetric controls during compounding.
Results: Eighty per cent of the preparations were compounded with gravimetry but only 20-40% were administered using the traceability system. Around 8% of the preparations did not pass gravimetric controls, and so validation by the pharmacist was required.
Conclusions: The system detects errors during preparation and administration and keeps a record of all the products used. It requires a substantial investment in equipment, a good Wi-Fi network and informatics support.

Keywords: BAR CODE – CYTOSTATIC – GRAVIMETRY – ONCOLOGY –TRACEABILITY