TRACEABILITY IN THE PREPARATION AND ADMINISTRATION OF CYTOSTATIC AGENTS AT THE HOSPITAL DE BARCELONA

Introduction: Oncology patients are especially vulnerable to medication errors. Cytostatic agents are «high risk» drugs; they may cause great damage if used inappropriately and may even be lethal.

Methods: A gravimetry-based, technology-assisted workflow was implemented that allows traceability of preparations until their administration to patients in the day hospital, with bar code readings and gravimetric controls during compounding.

Results: Eighty per cent of the preparations were compounded with gravimetry but only 20-40% were administered using the traceability system. Around 8% of the preparations did not pass gravimetric controls, and so validation by the pharmacist was required.

Conclusions: The system detects errors during preparation and administration and keeps a record of all the products used. It requires a substantial investment in equipment, a good Wi-Fi network and informatics support.