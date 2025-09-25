TEDUGLUTIDE IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SHORT BOWEL SYNDROME

Introduction: Teduglutide is a glucagon-like peptide 2 (GLP-2) analogue that has been approved for the treatment of patients with Short bowel syndrome (SBS) who are stable after a period of intestinal adaptation after surgery. Teduglutide increases villus height and crypt depth in the small bowel mucosa, promoting nutritional absorption and independence from parenteral support (PS). The present report aims to describe our experience with the use of teduglutide in adult patients with SBS in one single center.

Method: We performed a retrospective and observational study on adult SBS patients who received teduglutide at our center from January 2018 to March 2020 with a follow-up of at least 12 weeks. To assess the effectiveness of teduglutide, the change in parenteral nutrition (PN) requirements was analyzed including a reduction in PN volume and/or PN days. The response to treatment with teduglutide was assessed at weeks 12, 24, 36 and at the end of the study. In addition, side effects were evaluated.

Results: Four patients in all were treated with teduglutide. All the patients were dependent on parenteral nutrition five days per week. The treatment period with teduglutide until the end of the study ranged from 16 to 72 weeks in the

patient series. All patients achieved ≥20% reduction in weekly PS volume and at least one day reduction of NP before week 24 of treatment. At the end of the study only two of the four patients continued with teduglutide with a treatment

duration of 72 weeks. One patient maintained the enteral autonomy achieved from week 20 with teduglutide with subsequent removal of the central catheter. And the other patient had a decrease in the number of PN per week from five to two days from week 36. The adverse effects observed in the patient series were edema and effects related to the stoma.

Conclusions: Teduglutide was effective and safe for promoting a decrease in parenteral support in two of our four patients. However, careful monitoring and an individualized patient management plan are necessary to obtain efficient results.