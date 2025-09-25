RE-INITIATION OF TREATMENT WITH SARGRAMOSTIM IN A PATIENT WITH PULMONARY ALVEOLAR PROTEINOSIS

Pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP) is an autoimmune lung disease characterized by the accumulation of lipoprotein material derived from the pulmonary surfactant present inside pulmonary alveoli. This causes deterioration of gas exchange and triggers progressive respiratory failure. Here we present the case of a woman diagnosed

with PAP who had already been treated with granulocyte and macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF). After 49 weeks without treatment, a progressive clinical deterioration and worsening of her respiratory parameters began to present. Re-treatment with inhaled sargramostim (125 μg/12 h, every other week) was initiated. Her clinical picture started to improve, and after 56 weeks of treatment, her dose was reduced to 125 μg/24 h on alternate weeks. At the time of completing this study two and a half years had elapsed since the reduction of her dose. The clinical

evolution of the patient remains positive, her respiratory parameters are stable, and she is continuing with the same dosage.