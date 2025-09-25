PREVALENCE OF DRUG-RELATED PRO BLEMS IN A COHORT OF IRAQI PATIENTS WITH ASTHMA

Objective: By this study, we aimed at identifying drug-related problems and the need for pharmacists’ intervention among Iraqi asthmatic patients.

Method: Asthma control test and Morisky medication adherence scale were used to assess asthma control and adherence to medications respectively. Pharmaceutical Care Network Europe Foundation classification was adopted to define the drug-related problems and their causes.

Results: 125 asthmatic patients were recruited. Their mean age was 34.9 years (±18.6), 41.6% were males. Asthma was uncontrolled in 72%, and 80.8% of the total were low adherent to their treatment. Drug-related problems were recorded in 76% of our studied group, with «patient related» causes were the contributors of the vast majority of those problems. Suitable interventions were taken by pharmacists to overcome the noticed pitfalls.

Conclusion: The high percentage of uncontrolled asthma and non-adherence that were prevalent among our studied population, besides the drug-related problems and their identified causes are counted a conclusive evidence of insufficient asthma control and a necessity for pharmacists to offer their pharmaceutical care services.