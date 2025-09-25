Former: Atención Farmacéutica
Journal edited by Rasgo Editorial since 1983

STAFF BOARD

CHAIRMAN
Maruxa Hernández Corredoira
EDITOR IN CHIEF
Manuela Velázquez Prieto
Tomás Casasín Edo
MARKETING MANAGER
marketing.manager@farmclin.com
EDITORIAL BOARD
María B. Badía Tahull
Lluís Campins Bernadas
Juan Carlos Juárez Giménez
Carles Quiñones Ribas

Volume 22 (2020) , Issue 3 - July-September

  • Orignal article

PREVALENCE OF DRUG-RELATED PRO BLEMS IN A COHORT OF IRAQI PATIENTS WITH ASTHMA
Volume 22 (2020) - 3 - July-September

ALBAGHDADI OLA, MORTEZA MOHAMMA D HASSA N, AHJEL SALAM W, ABDULAM EER ISRAA MAKI, SHAREEF THURA FADHIL
  • Page(s): 154
  • - 159
  • Download PDF
Objective: By this study, we aimed at identifying drug-related problems and the need for pharmacists’ intervention among Iraqi asthmatic patients.
Method: Asthma control test and Morisky medication adherence scale were used to assess asthma control and adherence to medications respectively. Pharmaceutical Care Network Europe Foundation classification was adopted to define the drug-related problems and their causes.
Results: 125 asthmatic patients were recruited. Their mean age was 34.9 years (±18.6), 41.6% were males. Asthma was uncontrolled in 72%, and 80.8% of the total were low adherent to their treatment. Drug-related problems were recorded in 76% of our studied group, with «patient related» causes were the contributors of the vast majority of those problems. Suitable interventions were taken by pharmacists to overcome the noticed pitfalls.
Conclusion: The high percentage of uncontrolled asthma and non-adherence that were prevalent among our studied population, besides the drug-related problems and their identified causes are counted a conclusive evidence of insufficient asthma control and a necessity for pharmacists to offer their pharmaceutical care services.

Keywords: ADHERENCE – ASTHMA CONTROL – DRUG-RELATED PROBLEMS – PHARMACIST’S INTERVENTION