Former: Atención Farmacéutica
Journal edited by Rasgo Editorial since 1983

Volume 22 (2020) , Issue 3 - July-September

  • Orignal article

HEALTH-RELATED QUALITY OF LIFE IN PATIENTS WITH DIABETES USING SF-20 QUESTIONNAIRE IN ASEER REGION, SAUDI ARABIA
Volume 22 (2020) - 3 - July-September

ALAKHALI KHALED M, ALSHAHRANI SULTAN M, ALAVUDEEN SIRAJUDEEN S, IRAWATI LYNA, ALGARSH MORAD A
  • Page(s): 142
  • - 149
The objective of this study was to determine the quality of life (QoL) in diabetic patients of Aseer Region, Saudi Arabia. Data were collected from 110 diabetic patients using a validated and reliable questionnaire consisting of three sections:
1) socio-demographic characteristics, such as age, gender, marital status, education level, and family history;
2) disease profile, which included co-morbidities, treatment, diabetes control/management and blood pressure control, as well as 3) the SF-20 questionnaire. The mean age range of the patients in this study was between 52.45 ±19.57. The most prevalent diabetic co-morbidities were hypertension (56.4%), impotence (29.1%), hyperlipidemia (25.5%), ischemic heart disease (15.5%), neuropathy (12.7%), and cerebrovascular disease (11.8%). There were three domains found lacking among diabetic patients, which were general health, treatment satisfaction, and progressive symptoms, with a median score of 16, 21, and 25, respectively. However, there was no statistically significant difference (p = 0.1) in these results when compared to diabetic patients who had responded positively in the domains mentioned. These results might have implications for health promotion in Aseer Region. It is important to prevent diabetic complications and manage co-morbid conditions to promote QoL. Several steps can be taken within the Aseer region, such as modifying medical interventions and designing educational programs for diabetic patients to ensure future progress
in this specific area.

Keywords: DIABETES – QUALITY OF LIFE