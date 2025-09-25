Former: Atención Farmacéutica
Volume 22 (2020) , Issue 3 - July-September

FETAL EXPOSURE TO ADRIAMYCIN AND CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE FOR BREAST CANCER DURING PREGNANCY
Volume 22 (2020) - 3 - July-September

BALLESTA LÓPEZ OCTAVIO, BOSÓ RIBELLES VIRG INIA, ROMÁ SÁNCHEZ EVA, PALOMAR ABAD LAURA, SANTABALLA BERTRÁN ANA, GARCÍA PELLICER JAVIER, POV EDA ANDRES JOSE LUIS
  • Page(s): 171
  • - 174
In this current case report and review, we describe the case of a 35-year-old pregnant woman who was diagnosed with a triple-negative breast cancer with T2N1 stage in December 2017. Mastectomy was performed in February 2018 as a primary therapeutic approachand adjuvant chemotherapy was scheduled. In April 2018 (28+2) shestarted four cycles of chemotherapy with adriamycin and cyclophosphamide (AC) until 35+3 weeks of gestation. All controls were normal during the chemotherapy treatment. At 37+3 weeks, she delivered a normal male baby and no congenital malformation was detected. Due to the high risk of fatal events in the fetal development, this case adds to the present literature that underlines that anthracycline-based chemotherapy combination during pregnancy provides an adequate benefit/risk profile for pregnant and baby after the second trimester of gestation.

Keywords: ADRIAMYCIN – ANTHRACYCLINES – BREAST CANCER – CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE – PREGNANCY – TERATOG ENICITY