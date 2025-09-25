UNIFICATION OF THE PREPARATION OF METHOTREXATE, CYTARABINE AND HYDROCORTISONE INTRATHECAL IN A SINGLE SOLUTION

In our unit, the solutions of the three drugs administrated intrathecally, metho- trexate,

cytarabine and hydrocortisone, were prepared separately and differently depending on if it will be

administrated for pediatric or adult population. With the aim of unifying the preparations and

because the administration of these agents could be greatly facilitated if all three agents were

combined in a single solution, we evaluated some pharmaceutical aspects such as pH and osmolality

of com- bined preparations and the separated preparations.

It was concluded that the preparation of a single solution had better charac- teristics of

osmolality and pH for intrathecal administration than the separated preparations.