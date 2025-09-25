Former: Atención Farmacéutica
Journal edited by Rasgo Editorial since 1983

STAFF BOARD

CHAIRMAN
Maruxa Hernández Corredoira
EDITOR IN CHIEF
Manuela Velázquez Prieto
Tomás Casasín Edo
MARKETING MANAGER
marketing.manager@farmclin.com
EDITORIAL BOARD
María B. Badía Tahull
Lluís Campins Bernadas
Juan Carlos Juárez Giménez
Carles Quiñones Ribas

Volume 22 (2020) , Issue 2 - April-June

  • Orignal article

UNIFICATION OF THE PREPARATION OF METHOTREXATE, CYTARABINE AND HYDROCORTISONE INTRATHECAL IN A SINGLE SOLUTION
Volume 22 (2020) - 2 - April-June

LÓPEZ MONTERO ELENA, MOSQUERA TORRE ALICIA, TOURÍS LORES MANUEL, BERNÁRDEZ FERRÁN BEATRIZ, ZARRA FERRO IRENE
  • Page(s): 88
  • - 90
  • Download PDF
In our unit, the solutions of the three drugs administrated intrathecally, metho- trexate,
cytarabine and hydrocortisone, were prepared separately and differently depending on if it will be
administrated for pediatric or adult population. With the aim of unifying the preparations and
because the administration of these agents could be greatly facilitated if all three agents were
combined in a single solution, we evaluated some pharmaceutical aspects such as pH and osmolality
of com- bined preparations and the separated preparations.
It was concluded that the preparation of a single solution had better charac- teristics of
osmolality and pH for intrathecal administration than the separated preparations.

Keywords: CYTARABINE – INTRAATTHHEECCCAALL – METHOTTRREEXXAATE – OSMOLALITY – PH