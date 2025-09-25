Moderate Hemophilia A (MHA) is an unusual hemorrhagic disorder due to voluntaryantibody against Anti hemophilic factor (AHF). Clinical case report on MHAwith symptoms of gastrointestinal bleeding and melena. The seriousness of the disease alters according to the degree of deficiency from mild to severe mucocutaneous bleeding with spontaneous/voluntary hematomas or hemarthroses. The incidence rate is 1.0 to 1.5 cases per million population per years report at rare bleeding disorder. The HA is occasional bleeding disorder, which commonly manifests with musculocutaneous bleeding caused by autoantibody against coagulation factor VIII. The total morbidity and mortality rate 7.9-22%. A 5 years old pediatric patient presented in emergency room with complain of hematemesis and melena for 2-3 days restlessness, fever, chill, constipation, gastrointestinal bleeding.