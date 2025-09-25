ISCHEMIC STROKE FOLLOWING ORAL AMIODARONE THERAPY IN ATRIAL FIBRILLATION PATIENT

Atrial fibrillation is the most common sustained arrhythmia requiring treatment. It is one of the major causes of ischemic stroke worldwide. We report an 85-year-old Chinese female who presented to the hospital with right side body weakness. She was unable to move her lower left limbs after taking amlodipine 5 mg od, atorvastatin 10 mg od, and amiodarone 100 mg od. The computed tomographic brain scan showed evidence of an area of cerebral infarction in the left parietal lobe. In conclusion, cerebral embolization secondary to chemical cardioversion could occur.

Therefore, anticoagulation should be considered prior to treatment of atrial fibrillation with amiodarone.