Former: Atención Farmacéutica
Journal edited by Rasgo Editorial since 1983

STAFF BOARD

CHAIRMAN
Maruxa Hernández Corredoira
EDITOR IN CHIEF
Manuela Velázquez Prieto
Tomás Casasín Edo
MARKETING MANAGER
marketing.manager@farmclin.com
EDITORIAL BOARD
María B. Badía Tahull
Lluís Campins Bernadas
Juan Carlos Juárez Giménez
Carles Quiñones Ribas

Volume 22 (2020) , Issue 2 - April-June

  • Review article

IMMUNOTHERAPY FOR NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER
Volume 22 (2020) - 2 - April-June

RAMÓN ALBERT ANTONIO
  • Page(s): 91
  • - 99
  • Download PDF

Lung cancer (LC) is one of the most common malignancies, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) represents almost 85% of diagnosed cases of LC. For pa- tients with resectable early-stage NSCLC, surgery is the best therapeutic option when possible, and adjuvant chemotherapy provides an additional benefit. At present, treatment options for patients with advanced disease include: chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy; In specific cases, local treatment with radiotherapy or surgery is recommended to palliate the symptoms. To stipulate the treatment, it is essential to know besides the histological charac- teristics, the molecular and immunological characteristics of the tumor, evaluat- ing the genomic changes of the tumor and the PD-L1 expression. Immunotherapy alone and combined with chemotherapy has achieved superior benefits than for- mer standard treatments. In this non-systematic review, the outcomes of the latest trials regarding the use of immunotherapy in different conntttexts are discussed. Parallely, finding pre- dictive response biomarkers anndd/oorr ccrriiteria for aan early response assessment is challenging.

Keywords: ANTI-PD-1 – ANTI-PD-L1 – IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS – IMMUNOTHERAPY – NSCLC