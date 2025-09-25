IMMUNOTHERAPY FOR NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Lung cancer (LC) is one of the most common malignancies, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) represents almost 85% of diagnosed cases of LC. For pa- tients with resectable early-stage NSCLC, surgery is the best therapeutic option when possible, and adjuvant chemotherapy provides an additional benefit. At present, treatment options for patients with advanced disease include: chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy; In specific cases, local treatment with radiotherapy or surgery is recommended to palliate the symptoms. To stipulate the treatment, it is essential to know besides the histological charac- teristics, the molecular and immunological characteristics of the tumor, evaluat- ing the genomic changes of the tumor and the PD-L1 expression. Immunotherapy alone and combined with chemotherapy has achieved superior benefits than for- mer standard treatments. In this non-systematic review, the outcomes of the latest trials regarding the use of immunotherapy in different conntttexts are discussed. Parallely, finding pre- dictive response biomarkers anndd/oorr ccrriiteria for aan early response assessment is challenging.