DARATUMUMAB RAPID ADMINISTRATION EXPERIENCE

Introduction: Daratumumab is a human Anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody used in multiple myeloma. One of the drawbacks of daratumumab is the infusion-related reactions (IRR) that frequently occurs during the first infusion. The aim of this study was to assess the safety of implementing a rapid administration protocol for daratumumab (ARD).

Method: An ARD protocol was designed together with the Hematology service infusing 20% of the total dose at a rate of 200 mL/h for 30 min. If the patient did not undergo IRR, the remaining 80% was infused at a rate of 400 mL/h in 60 min. The protocol was used in the third and/or subsequent administration of daratumumab in patients who had not undergone IRR in prior infusions. The assessed variables were: diagnosis, age, gender , IRR before and after ARD, doses of daratumumab, and whether the treatment was in monotherapy or in combination. It was analyzed from its implementation in December 2018 to September 2019.

Results: Nineteen patients were analyzed. The ARD protocol was applied to 17. The mean age was 70 years (±24), 58.8% were male, the mean dose was 1,180 mg (±485) and five patients received daratumumab in monotherapy (29.4%). All patients were diagnosed with multiple myeloma. A total of 130 infusions were performed ac-cording to the ARD protocol, a mean of 7.65 administrations/patient (±5.31). None of them had any IRR. It was estimated a time saving of 105 minutes per patient/administration and 227 hours among all administrations.

Conclusions: The ARD was safe from the third and subsequent infusion, short-ens the patients’ stay in the day hospital, and reduces the workflow of nursing staff.