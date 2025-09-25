Former: Atención Farmacéutica
Journal edited by Rasgo Editorial since 1983

Volume 22 (2020) , Issue 2 - April-June

CEFTOLOZANE/TAZOBACTAM AS A TREATMENT FOR MULTIDRUG-RESISTANT P. AERUGINOSA IN A VENTRICLE-PERITONEAL SHUNT
Volume 22 (2020) - 2 - April-June

GÓMEZ DE RUEDA FÉLIX, CANCELA DÍEZ BÁRBARA, TENA SEMPERE MARÍA EUGENIA, CÁRDENAS ANTÓN MYRIAM, GÁLVEZ DEL POSTIGO ANTONIO
Ceftolozane-tazobactam (C-T) is a combination at fixed doses of a cephalosporin and a beta-lactamase inhibitor of recent introduction in infectious pathology, authorized so far for the treatment of serious urinary tract infections, intra-abdominal and recent- ly respiratory infections. However, it seems to have a special activity against extend- ed-spectrum β-lactamase (ESBL)-producing Enterobacteriaceae, except AmpC or carbapenemases (except OXA 48) that are resistant. This makes it a reserve therapy to treat infections by drug-resistant P. aeruginosa (DR-PSA), a very frequent germ and difficult to eradicate in our Intensive Care Units (ICU).
The main objective of this clinical case is to share our sentinel experience in the treatment of a cranial wound infection with central nervous system involve- ment by DR-PSA, consequence of collaboration between the ICU and the Hospi- tal Pharmacy Unit.

Keywords: CEFTOLOZANE-TAZOBACTAM — CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM (CNS) — DRUG-RESISTANT — INFECTION