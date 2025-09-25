BEZLOTOXUMAB FOR PREVENTION OF RECURRENT CLOSTRIDIUM DIFFICILE INFECTION IN CANCER PATIENTS: REPORT OF CLINICAL CASE

Bezlotoxumab (human antitoxin monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity to Clostridium difficile toxin B neutralizing its activity) is an innovative therapy in the prevention of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI), a growing problem both at hospital level and in the community and with no published data from real-life experience. In the case of oncological patients with chemotherapy (this case), recurrent CDI is especially relevant, as it implies delays in antineoplastic administration affecting the course of the disease.