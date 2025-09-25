Former: Atención Farmacéutica
Journal edited by Rasgo Editorial since 1983

Volume 22 (2020) , Issue 2 - April-June

  Short report

BEZLOTOXUMAB FOR PREVENTION OF RECURRENT CLOSTRIDIUM DIFFICILE INFECTION IN CANCER PATIENTS: REPORT OF CLINICAL CASE
Volume 22 (2020) - 2 - April-June

ROGADO VEGAS BERTA, SÁNCHEZ GUNDÍN JULIA, GÓMEZ GÓMEZ DAVID, VALERO DOMÍNGUEZ MARTA
  • Page(s): 114
  • - 116
Bezlotoxumab (human antitoxin monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity to Clostridium difficile toxin B neutralizing its activity) is an innovative therapy in the prevention of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI), a growing problem both at hospital level and in the community and with no published data from real-life experience. In the case of oncological patients with chemotherapy (this case), recurrent CDI is especially relevant, as it implies delays in antineoplastic administration affecting the course of the disease.

Keywords: BEZLOTOXUMAB — CHEMOTHERAPY — CLOSTRIDIUM DIFFICILE — PREVENTION — RECURRENCES