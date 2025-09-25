PERSISTENCE AND ADHERENCE TO PARENTERAL FIRST-LINE THERAPIES IN MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

Introduction: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system (CNS) with a progressive course. As in other chronic conditions, persistence and adherence play a significant role in achieving optimal therapeutic results. The aim of the present study was to determine the persistence and adherence of patients with MS to first-line parenteral disease-modifying therapies (DMT) and to assess other factors related to them.

Method: Adherence was treated as a dichotomous variablle (MPR ≥90%) and measured with the medication possession ratio (MPR). Persistence was measured as days on treatment and treated as a dichotomous variablle in the first and second years after treatment initiation. Influence of EDSS, age at initiation and diagnosis, administration route, gender, and phenotype were also studied.

Results: A total of 158 patients were included in the study. The mean time to discontinuation was 1,931 days (95% CI: 1,671-2,190), and 79.1% and 58.9% of patients were persistent in first and second years, respectively. The mean adherence was calculated to be 96.1% (±8.1%), and 86.7% of patients were considered as adherent to the therapy. Covariates did not show any influence on adherence or persistence.

Conclusion: Patients with MS reported a high persistence and adherence to the first-line parenteral DMT.