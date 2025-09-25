Former: Atención Farmacéutica
Journal edited by Rasgo Editorial since 1983

Volume 22 (2020) , Issue 1 - January-March

  • Special article

Fluoroquinolones induced bullous fixed drug eruption
Manjula, G. , Chandani, S. , Shivakantayya, G.M. , Mithilesh, S. , Abhijit, G.
  • Page(s): 52
  • - 54
Ciprofloxacin, a widely used fluoroquinolone antimicrobial, induces cutaneous adverse drug reactions (ADR) in about 1-2% of treated patients. Fixed drug eruptions (FDE) is one amongst them which is considered as severe ADR and based on its mechanism, it has been classified such as: eczematous, Steven-Johnson syndrome, fixed drug eruption. Fixed drug eruptions (FDE) is the clinical characteristics that re-occur at the same site of the skin, when exposed to the same or the similar class of drugs. Some of the drug shows extended pharmacological action even when given at the normal dose to treat the patient. Here we report a case of a 75 year old male patient with multiple bullous drug eruptions occurred almost all parts of the body after oral ingestion of ciprofloxacin.