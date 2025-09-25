Former: Atención Farmacéutica
Journal edited by Rasgo Editorial since 1983

Volume 22 (2020) , Issue 1 - January-March

  • Special article

Evaluation of the convenience of using sterile seals in the preparation of intravenous compounds in the hospital pharmacy services
Volume 22 (2020) - 1 - January-March

Rodrigo Bonilla Peñarrubia , Francisco José Rodríguez Lucena , N. Cano Cuenca , Hector Las Heras Guerrero , Ana Candela Fajardo , Carlos Devesa García , Elena Arroyo Domingo
  • Page(s): 59
  • - 61
Introduction: The Guidance on good manufacturing practices of pharmaceutical products in hospital pharmacy services recommend the use of resealable vial closures, though there is no reference regarding the sealing of the elastomer of the prepared compound and no studies on microbiological penetrability and sterility of the solution once the injection site is pierced. This research was performed to assess the aforementioned penetrability. Method: Experimental study was carried out in the pharmacy service of a secondary hospital at two different intervals, and reproduced. The injection site was seeded with E Coli. The procedure was performed on two groups of six infusion bags after consecutive punctures, and sent to the microbiology service for microbiological control at 24 and 72 h. Results: No microbiological growth was identified in eitier preparations of both experimental groups. Conclusions: These data made us consider on the utilization of these seals of the prepared compounds in pharmacy, as well as to conduct further studies in this regard.