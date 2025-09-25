DUPILUMAB FOR TREATING MODERATE TO SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS

Dupilumab is the first monoclonal antibody developed for treating atopic dermatitis (AD) and is indicated in moderate to severe AD in adult patients who are candidates for systemic therapy. Three pivotal trials (CHRONOS, SOLO-1 and SOLO-2) evaluated response with dupilumab versus placebo in patients with an inadequate response to topical therapy, using as co-primary endpoints at least a 75% reduction in the EASI score from when treatment started (EASI 75) and a rating of “clear” (score of 0) or “almost clear” (score of 1) on the IGA and at least a 2-point improvement from baseline. Results confirmed the efficacy of dupilumab, but the clinical relevance is not clear. The trials also demonstrated improvements in some other secondary efficacy endpoints, such as quality of life or other patient-reported outcomes. Treatment-related adverse events, when we detected relevant differences, were: eye disorders, injection site reaction and conjunctivitis. Therefore, dupilumab is an appropriate option in adult patients who do not respond adequately to topical therapies or for whom topical therapy is inadvisable and that also had not achieved satisfactory response to cyclosporine.