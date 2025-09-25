APPLICATION OF A MODEL OF SELECTION AND PHARMACEUTICAL CARE IN A POPULATION OF HIV POSITIVE PATIENTS

Objective: Stratify HIV/AIDS patients using the Model of Selection and Pharmaceutical Care for Chronic Patients designed by the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy (SEFH). Identify basal variables related to the antiretroviral therapy in association with this stratification.

Method: Prospective study whose recruitment was completed between April 2015 and June 2016 of HIV/AIDS patients on follow-up in Outpatient consultations of two General Hospitals. A clinic history review and a clinical interview were carried out. The relation of age, gender, HIV/HCV-coinfection, viral load, CD4, number and years of antiretroviral therapy, previous virologic failure, and adherence variables to the obtained stratification level was studied.

Results: Among 354 candidate patients, 128 (36%) were interviewed and 109 (85.16%) agreed to participate. Seventy-eight point nine percent were male and the median age was 48 years (IQR: 41-55). In 87 patients (79.82%), the stratification level was basic (3) and in 22 (20.18%), it was global/medication risk (1-2a). Thirty-one point eight percent of HIV/HCV-coinfected patients belonged to level 1-2a, and 10.3% of them to level 3 (p = 0.011). The median years of antiretroviral therapy were 14 (IQR: 9.75-19) and 7 (IQR: 3-13) years for groups 1-2a and 3, respectively (p <0.001). The adherence was 82.8% in group 3 and 54.4% in group 1-2a (p = 0.005).

Conclusions: The stratification allows to adequate the pharmaceutical care to each patient and to prioritize specific actions for those at higher risk. HIV/HCV-coinfection, years of antiretroviral therapy and lack of adherence seem to be variables which increase stratification possibilities in groups at higher risk.